Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada

Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.

Special air quality statements from Environment Canada are affecting large regions of Central Canada, much of it stemming from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec.

The agency says "high risk" conditions were not expected to improve in some areas until Thursday when air quality was still forecasted to pose "moderate risk" in much of Ontario.

Poor air quality warnings cancelled some mail deliveries and curbed school recesses and sports training.

Ontario's chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore says increased wildfire smoke is a "new normal" and suggests people get into the daily habit of checking air quality this summer.

The president of Asthma Canada says calls to his national non-profit's helpline have nearly doubled the normal weekly and monthly rate.