Canadians among 'most numerous nationalities' in Ukraine's foreign legion: spokesperson

Canadians are currently "one of the most numerous nationalities" represented among the fighters in Ukraine's foreign legion, a spokesperson tells CTV National News.

CTV National News London Bureau Correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian spoke to Damien Magrou, spokesperson for the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine, about the unit's goals and what it expects of its recruits.

Although Magrou says he can't comment on how many people have joined the legion, he confirmed Canadians, many of Ukrainian descent, comprise one of the largest groups in the unit after the United States and Britain.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the formation of an international legion in late February, a few days after Russia launched its invasion of the country.

Some Canadians have since chosen to travel abroad to fight alongside Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian government estimates some 20,000 foreigners have joined the legion, most from western countries.

"So our working processes are such that if people have no military experience, if they don't know the rules of engagement, if they don't have basic knowledge of international humanitarian law, they have no place in the legion," Magrou said, noting that all non-combat support roles have been filled.

"So we'll thank you for their offer and we'll send them on their way home."

Magrou says while some, including himself, with no military training have joined the legion's support staff, now, he says, anyone wanting to join but lacking military experience is being turned away.

"We now have a fully staffed support team and we don't need anymore people without military experience," he said.

"What we need are experienced, seasoned fighters."

'IT'S NOT A HOLIDAY CAMP'

Some who joined the legion have chosen to leave and been discharged, a choice Magrou says the legion understands.

Although recruits sign a contract to stay for the duration of Ukraine's martial law, or as long as the country is at war, he says no one's passports have been taken and those who wish to leave, for personal reasons or otherwise, are not being held against their will.

"Some people come to Ukraine and want to fight, of which we're very thankful for, but some people seem to have the impression that they just get here, we're going to give them a rifle and send them right away. That's not the way it works in an organization like a standing army that has procedures, that has systems and we need to make sure that the legion as an organization functions adequately and is able to actually make a difference on the front," Magrou said.

Commenting on the Russian attack on a military facility in western Ukraine that killed 35 people on Sunday, Magrou says no one from the legion was hit, but some nevertheless decided to leave afterward.

The strike did injure a Canadian man, however, according to the organization Fight For Ukraine.

"It is a war zone, it's not a holiday camp," Magrou said.

"We will do everything we can to keep our boys safe, that's the reason why we created this legion, to do it within structured frameworks, but we can't guarantee anyone's safety. It's a war zone."

Meanwhile, some whom CTV National News spoke to say they have been frustrated by the slow pace that the legion is moving in.

Magrou acknowledged that some of these individuals have gone their own way, but stressed that the army cannot answer for the safety of foreign fighters who join volunteer battalions.

"If people can't have the patience to wait to be formed in proper units and platoons that have proper offices, that are properly equipped, then they might leave and do as you say, but I wouldn't advise it," he said.

Asked about some governments, including in Canada, advising their citizens not to travel to Ukraine, Magrou says, "people are adults, they can make their own decisions."

"There is a reason Zelensky asked for help. It's because we need all the help we can. We all see the images on the front every day and if people think they can make a difference, if they have combat experience, then please do join us," he said.

"What your government advises you to do or not to do is not really for the legion to comment on. Obviously, I understand that western governments are worried about the safety of their citizens. It would be much easier for them if no one went."

Watch the full video with CTV National News London Bureau Correspondent Daniele Hamamdjian at the top of the article.