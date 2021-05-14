Canadians can look forward to small, outdoor summer gatherings if vaccine targets are met: officials

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has issued preliminary guidelines detailing what Canadians can expect to do this summer and fall with fewer pandemic restrictions, all dependent on whether the country can meet its vaccine targets.

If 75 per cent of Canadians eligible for vaccines have had one dose and 20 per cent have had a second dose, summer can include camping, hiking, picnics, and patios, but crowds should still be avoided, PHAC says.

By fall, if 75 per cent of those eligible for a vaccine have been fully vaccinated, expect to be able to gather indoors with people outside your household, participate in indoor sports, and attend family gatherings.

PHAC says the lifting of public health restrictions more generally is, of course, dependent on the situation in specific communities.

This is a breaking news story, more to come…

NEW: Canada releases path moving forward on reducing public health measures. Frankly, this is what we have been waiting for! #cdnpoli #phac #covid19 pic.twitter.com/VKKPQ5y4cR