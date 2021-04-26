Canadians hopeful country will receive extra AstraZeneca doses from U.S.

On Monday, there was some good news for vaccine-starved countries like Canada from the Biden Administration in the U.S.

“The administration is looking at options to share American-made AstraZeneca doses during the next few months,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary.

The number of doses is staggering, up to as many as 60 million to be exact.

“Given AstraZeneca is not authorized for use in the United States, we do not need to use AstraZeneca in our fight against COVID,” said Psaki.

America’s supply of other vaccines, such as Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, is now strong enough that the country feels it can release its stockpile of the AstraZeneca vaccine to countries who can use them.

“Many countries, including Canada, are short of vaccines, especially since the rise of the variants and the change in the pandemic,” said Dr. Brain Conway, medical director of the Vancouver Infectious Diseases Centre.

“Any amount of vaccine that could be made available to Canadians as quickly as possible would be an important tool in fighting the pandemic,” he told CTV News.

The U.S. has already sent Canada AstraZeneca doses, but those are now gone on Vancouver Island and are going fast in pharmacies around B.C.

Now the question is, will Canada be able to get its hands on the much-needed vaccine?

“Obviously with it having to be shipped a far lesser distance, that should play a role,” said Conway. “I think Canada should advocate as quickly as possible and as effectively and coherently as possible to receive this vaccine.”

Since the unused AstraZeneca vaccines in the U.S. have expiry dates, Canada could be in a favourable role to receive and administer the doses quickly.

Now that Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has cleared the use of AstraZeneca vaccine for Canadian's aged 30 or older, Angus Reid has found that more people are comfortable with receiving the vaccine, according to a recent survey.

“The number of Canadians who say that they’re comfortable with the idea of getting an AstraZeneca vaccine has increased by 11 points, that’s a big jump,” said Shachi Kurl, president of the Angus Reid Institute.

Conway says even though we are currently experiencing a lull in vaccine supply, we are still on track to get everyone one shot before the end of June. But, that means we’re only half way there.

Once B.C. is closer to being fully vaccinated, Conway says the province can look at easing restrictions.

“We can then look at some backing off of the public health measures, allowing us to travel and the like,” he said.

But that future depends on receiving much more vaccine than what is currently available to British Columbians.