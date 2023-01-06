Canadians in Mexico should get in touch with embassy amid violence, says ambassador to U.S.

Canada's Ambassador to the United States is urging all Canadians in Mexico to reach out to the Canadian Embassy for assistance, amid unrest and violence in the country following the arrest of a son of notorious jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

"I really do urge all Canadians to reach out to the embassy… and they will get the information that they need," said U.S. Ambassador Kirsten Hillman in an interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos.

"We do have an embassy in Mexico and two consulates, and in a situation like this, what is very important is for Canadians to contact… those Canadian consular representatives in-country and get the information that they need regarding how to… comport themselves and what they should be doing."

This comes as the Canadian government is advising Canadians currently in Mexico to "limit your movements and shelter in place if possible," amid "widespread violence and security operations" within Sinaloa state, on the heels of the arrest of high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel member Ovidio Guzman Lopez on Thursday.

"There are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports," reads the updated travel warning.

Canadians in Mexico are also being urged to avoid areas where large gatherings are taking place, monitor local media for information, and to follow the instructions of local authorities.

According to the Registration of Canadians Abroad database, 12,387 Canadians are presently in Mexico, but that is not a complete picture.

Those in need of emergency consular assistance are being asked to contact Global Affairs Canada's response centre by phone, text, or email.

TRUDEAU STILL GOING TO SUMMIT, DESPITE UNREST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to be travelling to Mexico City next week to take part in a North American Leaders' Summit alongside United States President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Asked about the status of the trip given the current situation, a source in Trudeau's office has told CTV News that they are watching the situation in Mexico very closely. The Sinaloa region, where the safety concerns are, is more than 1,200 kilometres from where the high-level international meeting is to take place.

On Friday, it was announced that Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and International Trade Minister Mary Ng will be accompanying Trudeau to the summit on Jan. 10, with the goal of discussing "shared priorities" with their respective Mexican and American counterparts.

Hillman said as of now, the "Three Amigos" summit is going ahead.

"The plan is for us to go," she said. "We will obviously take all the precautions required."

With a file from Senior Political Correspondent for CTV News Channel's Mike Le Couteur