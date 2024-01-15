Canadians in several provinces to receive carbon price rebates today
Canadians living in provinces where the federal carbon price is collected are expected to receive their first Climate Action Incentive rebate of the year today.
The federal government says people living in provinces including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan will receive the rebate through direct bank deposit or by cheque if they have filed their income tax and benefit returns.
Ottawa has said the payments are calculated based on the number of adults and children in the household.
People living in small and rural communities are to receive an extra 10 per cent supplement beyond the base rebate amount.
Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault says in a news release that the federal pollution pricing system is a key part of Ottawa's plan to fight climate change.
The Liberals first pushed the incentive to pollute less as an electoral promise in 2008 but lost that election to the Conservatives, and the pricing system was later revived in the Liberal platform in both 2019 and 2021.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpotA husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
-
NAIT/Blatchford LRT station to open, connecting 30,000 residents and students to downtownPhase one of the Metro Line Northwest LRT extension has been finished ahead of schedule and within budget.
-
Ottawa cop found guilty of assault gets suspended sentenceOttawa Police Const. Goran Beric walked out of court Tuesday after a judge handed him a suspended sentence with 30 months probation.
-
Toronto MP slams city’s threat of a 16.5% property tax increase if Ottawa doesn’t help outA Toronto MP is lashing out against the City of Toronto's proposal to tack on an extra six per cent property tax increase to a base proposal of 10.5 per cent more if the federal government doesn't provide the city with additional funding to support refugees and asylum-seekers.
-
Coast guard confirms that fuel spilled into Charlottetown harbour came from shipThe Canadian Coast Guard says there was a fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour earlier this week as a ship was being refuelled, but the extent of the spill remains unclear.
-
Manitoba's Professor Popsicle is retiring after years of helping save livesGordon Giesbrecht, who is known as Professor Popsicle, is retiring from the University of Manitoba after years of educating people about cold weather survival.
-
Ottawa police stopping average of 2 impaired drivers per dayOttawa police say although the holidays are behind us and festive RIDE checks are over, officers are still stopping impaired drivers.
-
Calgary minor charged with attempted murder in Surrey, B.C.Several months after a brazen daytime shooting in a residential neighbourhood in Surrey, B.C., a second Calgary resident has been charged with attempted murder.
-
Maritime ski hills are making adjustments to combat milder wintersAfter bad weather delayed opening to many hills last year, skiers in the Maritimes are now hitting the slopes earlier than usual.