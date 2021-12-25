Canadians met with deep cold, freezing rain on Christmas Day

Canadians in several parts of the country were met with extreme cold, freezing rain or fog as they celebrated Christmas on Saturday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a number of weather warnings and statements, as Canadians celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

Here’s a look at what’s going on across the country.

ALBERTA

ECCC has also issued extreme cold warnings for a large portion of Alberta, particularly in the north.

ECCC said extreme cold values will continue this weekend and into next week.

The agency said the coldest wind chill values are expected to be between -40C and -50degrees Celsius.

“Areas of northern Alberta will experience a prolonged period of extreme cold conditions, possibly persisting into next weekend,” the warning reads.

A snowfall warning is also in effect for the Crowsnest Pass – Pincer Creek – Waterton Lakes National park area.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

ECCC has issued a number of extreme cold warnings for a large swath of British Columbia on Saturday, including in 100 Mile, B.C. Peace River, Caribo, the Cassiar Mountains Chilcotin and Dease Lake.

Meanwhile, arctic outflow warnings, snowfall warnings and winter storm warnings have been issued for the Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley areas on Saturday.

Arctic outflow and snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Sunshine Coast, while the agency has issued a snowfall warning for the Greater Victoria area.

SASKATCHEWAN

Extreme cold warnings have also been issued for portions of Saskatchewan.

Warnings are in effect for Lloydminster, Saskatoon, Cree Lake, Key Lake and the Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain areas, to name a few.

According to ECCC, an arctic ridge of high pressure is “pushing cold air into central Saskatchewan.”

“Wild chill values of -40C are being reported throughout central Saskatchewan this morning,” the warning reads. “Temperatures will moderate today but the extreme wind chills are expected to return again Saturday night.”

QUEBEC

In Quebec, freezing rain warnings have been issued for Gatineau, Upper and the Gatineau - Lievre – Papineau and Vaidreuil – Soulanges – Huntingdon areas.

ECCC says light snow and ice pellets are forecast to turn into freezing rain early Christmas morning.

“This freezing rain will continue for a few ours before changing over to light freezing drizzle this afternoon,” the agency said.

According to ECCC, untreated roads may become slippery.

“Drivers are urged to exercise caution,” the warning reads.

ONTARIO

In Ontario, ECCC is warning of freezing rain in a number of areas, primarily in eastern Ontario.

ECCC said surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots “may become icy and slippery.”

“Take extra caution when walking or driving in affected areas,” the warnings read. “Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

Fog advisories have also been issued for several areas including in the Hamilton, Grey-Bruce, London, Niagara and Waterloo areas.

In northern Ontario, ECCC has issued weather statements, warning of freezing drizzle in Chapleau – Gogama, the Greater Sudbury area, Kapuskasing – Hearst, Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores and Temagami, and Timmins – Cochrane.

NOVA SCOTIA

Meanwhile in Nova Scotia, snow squall watches have been issued for Iverness County – Mabou and north, and Victoria County.

According to ECCC, snowsqualls and flurries will diminish this afternoon, with an additional five to 10 centimetres expected over the Highlands, and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour expected.

YUKON

ECCC is warning of extreme cold for several areas of the Yukon on Saturday.

The agency has issued warnings for the Cassiar Mountains, Hains Junction, Mayo, Watson Lake and Whitehorse regions.

ECCC says as “bitterly cold arctic air settles over the southeast Yukon and northern British Columbia,” slight winds could mean wind chill values of at least -45 degrees.

The agency said this will occur overnight and in the early mornings over the next few days.

“Some temperature moderation is expected on Monday,” the warning reads.

A full list of weather warnings and advisories issued by ECCC can be found here.