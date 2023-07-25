Canadians want transparency, region-specific solutions in government's plan to fund all public transit: report
More connected communities, flexible funding and lower greenhouse gas emissions – these are some of the topics that arise in a new report outlining what Canadians and sector experts are hoping to see as the government moves closer to fulfilling its promise to deliver permanent funding for public transit across the country.
