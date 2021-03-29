Canadians warming to wearing masks beyond COVID-19, Sask. researchers find

About six in 10 Canadians believe the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a greater willingness to wear masks in public.

That's one of the findings from a national survey conducted by the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR).

“With the ramping up of our national vaccination efforts, and light at the end of the tunnel, we thought it interesting and important to look ahead to what a post-pandemic Canada may look like according to Canadians,” CHASR director Jason Disano said in a news release.

“Much of the public opinion research collected since the onset of the pandemic have focused on the immediate or short-term impacts of COVID-19, such as adherence to public health measures and willingness to vaccinate.”

Canadians also reckon the pandemic could bring positive change in other areas:

Online shopping (76%)

Alternate workplace arrangements (72%)

Online education delivery (63%)

However, Canadians also predict several long-term harms:

Mental health and well-being (72%)

The economy (68%)

International travel (65%)

Public events (57%)

Children’s education (54%)

Personal finances (52%)

The survey also found that significantly more women than men predict positive effects to personal relationships, domestic travel and social gatherings.

From March 1 to March 19, 1,002 people across Canada were asked by telephone what long-term effects they perceived COVID-19 will have across 15 different categories. The results of the survey yield a margin of error or +/- 3.1 per cent nationally 19 times out of 20.