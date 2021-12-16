Canadians working just at home, hybrid report better changes in mental health: survey
A new report from LifeWorks, formerly Morneau Shepell, shows that 23 per cent of Canadians working exclusively at physical workplaces reported in November that their work lives had gotten worse compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Prices at this Ottawa liquidation store change every day, with everything $1 one day of the weekIf you’re looking for a bargain, or just enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, there’s a liquidation store in Ottawa where the prices change every day of the week and on Wednesdays, everything is a dollar.
-
-
Waterloo Region approves $10 million increase for policeThe Region of Waterloo approved an increase of just over $10 million to the 2022 Waterloo Regional Police Services Board budget Wednesday night.
-
Stephen Avenue transforms into 1980s for filming of new TV seriesIf Stephen Avenue looked like it traveled back in time Tuesday, it wasn't your imagination.
-
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Severn TownshipOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Severn Township on Wednesday night.
-
Temporary Saskatoon homeless shelter opens amid concern from downtown business groupA temporary homeless shelter on First Avenue North officially opened its doors Wednesday night.
-
B.C. travel industry seeking clarity on impact of latest federal advisoryThe latest federal travel advisory announced in the middle of the holiday season has created confusion and uncertainty for would-be travellers and the travel industry alike.
-
-
B.C. home prices keep rising, shutting out first-time buyersThe second year of the pandemic isn't slowing down the real estate market. In fact, home sales reached a new annual record in November, and the year's not even over.