Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers

The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

Brooks, 25, scored four goals and an assist in 11 appearances with the Leafs in the 2020-21 season. Brooks also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies where he scored four goals and nine assists in 17 games.

Brooks was a fan favourite with the Regina Pats, playing five season with the club. His best season in a Pats uniform came in 2016-17 when he scored 43 goals and 87 assists in 66 games, helping lead the Pats to the Western Hockey League final.

The Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Pats four games to two to win the title that season. Brooks scored 335 points (119 goals, 216 assists) in 317 games with the Pats. He made his NHL debut in 2019-20.

Brooks was drafted 92nd overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL entry draft.