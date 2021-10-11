Canadiens claim former Pats captain off waivers
The Montreal Canadiens claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.
Brooks, 25, scored four goals and an assist in 11 appearances with the Leafs in the 2020-21 season. Brooks also spent time in the American Hockey League with the Toronto Marlies where he scored four goals and nine assists in 17 games.
Brooks was a fan favourite with the Regina Pats, playing five season with the club. His best season in a Pats uniform came in 2016-17 when he scored 43 goals and 87 assists in 66 games, helping lead the Pats to the Western Hockey League final.
The Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Pats four games to two to win the title that season. Brooks scored 335 points (119 goals, 216 assists) in 317 games with the Pats. He made his NHL debut in 2019-20.
Brooks was drafted 92nd overall in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL entry draft.
-
Advance voting in Calgary election closes with big bump in numbers over 2017 electionIf advance voting is any indications, Calgarians are officially engaged by the 2021 municipal election.
-
Texas governor bars all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in stateTexas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Monday barring all COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state by any entity, including private employers.
-
Vaccine deadline looming for B.C. long-term care workers, operators fear losing staffThe new vaccine mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers is set to begin, creating anxiety for some care home operators in B.C.
-
American Hockey League to have 10 female officials this yearTen female officials will work games in the American Hockey League this season, the highest level that women have reached in that position in professional hockey.
-
‘Peter Piper’ pays tribute to frontline workers during pandemic, strikes sour note with some neighboursA bagpiper in Fergus is facing criticism from some of his neighbours for his instrumental tributes to frontline workers.
-
Missing Manitoba boy may be in Winnipeg: RCMPThe Manitoba RCMP is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from St. Pierre-Jolys, Man.
-
Toronto Public Health dismisses all students from high school in Etobicoke hit with COVID-19 outbreakToronto Public Health (TPH) has dismissed all students from a high school in Etobicoke where there is currently a COVID-19 outbreak.
-
Elks coach Elizondo goes with rookie Cornelius, vet Prukop in rematch with BombersJamie Elizondo is making a quarterback change.
-
11-year-old Manitoba boy saves family after alerting them to house fireAn 11-year-old boy on the autism spectrum is being credited with saving his family from a house fire.