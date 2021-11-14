Canadore College creates first of its kind entrepreneur program

Canadore College in North Bay has launched a new entrepreneurial program which will be the first of its kind in Canada.

College staff say the ‘Entrepreneurship Academy’ will meet growing entrepreneurial demand across the globe.

The Entrepreneurship Academy will offer new learning modalities that do not exist elsewhere in Canada, focusing on adaptive, entrepreneurial skill sets.

The program is set to leverage foundational business programs offered at Canadore while at the same time initiating new areas of study including: Entrepreneurship Management, Business Analytics, and Entrepreneurial Tourism (Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant), with more programs to come.

“As Canadore looks towards the future, we must be responsive to the needs of the businesses, industries, communities, and students we serve,” said Canadore College President and CEO George Burton.

The academy will offer hands-on, practical training and offer students the opportunity to join existing business owners and investors who will coach and mentor students throughout their studies at the college.

Weston Smith-Long graduated from the two-year Business program in April and he is currently enrolled in the Business Management program. He plans to enroll in the Entrepreneurship Academy next Fall.

“Entrepreneurship adds tremendously to the economy. Small businesses are beneficial to our local and global economies – a determinant of economic health,” he said. “The more entrepreneurs you have, the more jobs you create, the higher the flow of goods, the more wealth being generated, as well as tax revenue for an economy.”

Future opportunities will include entrepreneurial conferences in collaboration with business and community partners, along with a series of webinars aimed at connecting students with entrepreneurs.

“As an aspiring entrepreneur, the ability to connect and build a network with experienced entrepreneurs allows me to ask questions and get answers from real world experience that a textbook just can’t teach,” said Smith-Long.

Students can opt for full- or part-time enrolment and are encouraged to start their own business during their studies.

The Entrepreneurship Academy will officially open in the Fall of 2022.