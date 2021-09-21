Canadore College event to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day

Canadore College will remain open Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, but will hold a special ceremony to mark the day, along with Orange Shirt Day.

The federal government announced the creation of the special day in June, calling on Canadians "to honour survivors, their families and communities, and ensure that public commemoration of the history and legacy of residential schools remains a vital component of the reconciliation process," Canadore said in a news release Tuesday.

"The day coincides with Orange Shirt Day, a day in which Canadore College has actively engaged for the last five years."

Canadore will honour the day by providing employees "with an opportunity to reflect on and learn more about the significance of Truth and Reconciliation and the history behind Orange Shirt Day," the release said.

"This will have a direct benefit to our students and employees and is in keeping with the intended spirit of the day."

Canadore College’s First Peoples’ Centre will be hosting a ceremony to commemorate the day at the College Drive, North Bay Campus.

For more details on the event, click here. The session will be recorded for students and employees who are still learning and working from home.

Canadore College’s COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including capacity limits on the ceremony grounds. For more details, contact Patricia Chabbert, First Peoples’ Centre Business and Indigenous Relations Manager at 705-474-7600, ext. 5196, or at patricia.chabbert@canadorecollege.ca.