Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for all

Canadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge.’ This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.

This room will be called the Anishinaabemowin name of Mshibizhiwgamig, which means Great Lynx Lodge. The Great Lynx, is a water protection spirit who lives in lakes and underground rivers. The spirit resembles a great feline with horns but is always described as being a reptile. To the Anishinaabe people, Mshibizhiw is greatly respected because it provides medicine and protection.

"We're looking at dealing with water. We talk a lot about it in a technical way. In a western way,” said Carly Renaud, the college’s First People's Centre Manager of Indigenous Research and Development. “We wanted to bring the lodge in so we are positioning Indigenous knowledge."

The lodge is located at Canadore’s College Drive Campus and is linked to The Village, the School of Indigenous Studies, the School of Environmental Studies and the Innovation Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Prototyping (iCAMP). It is meant to provide a new approach to clean water and technology that prioritizes traditional teachings about water.

"We do believe in working with community and taking an applied approach to this, that we can actually help address those water issues,” said Canadore College President and CEO George Burton.

The purpose of the lodge is to create a space for learners, partners and first nations to help understand more about water from an indigenous viewpoint.

"At the end of the day, we all share the same planet and same water,” Burton said.

“But if there's a deeper understanding, then we have solutions that are community-based and community-focused."

This room is part of a larger clean water project where the college looks to find strategies to create clean, purified water for northern and rural First Nations communities to ween them off of boil water advisories.

"We would love to invite all of our community members to our lodge to have that fire to raise that water with them so that when we work with them, we're working in a good way," said Renaud.

In the summer, the college will open a demonstration site to filter and clean out the water from the pond behind the school and make it drinkable.

"We're also going to be looking at partner with communities to do demonstration sites in different First Nations so we can address the issues that are happening,” said Renaud.

The school’s Clean Water Initiative Advisory Council (CWIAC) is comprised of Indigenous community members, Indigenous water operators and Canadore employees.

The CWIAC it will help to ensure that the project stays rooted in the needs of the communities and adheres to First Nations’ practices involving water.