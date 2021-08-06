Canadore College says students living in residence must be vaccinated
CTV News Northern Ontario Videojournalist
Jaime McKee
The health and safety of students and employees has been Canadore College’s first priority since the start of the pandemic, the college said in a statement to CTV News.
In a letter issued Thursday, the college said all students living in residence for the upcoming school year must have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and must receive their second no later than Oct. 15.
Canadore said vaccination clinics will be offered on campus as students move in to residence, and will also be available throughout September.
Students who don’t live in residence, but attend the college, do not need to be vaccinated.
COVID-19 safety protocols and infection prevention measures will be in place throughout the college's buildings.
-
Saskatoon Police locate two missing childrenSaskatoon Police Service (SPS) says two children who were reported missing Saturday have been found safe.
-
Gold medal win for Sherwood Park athlete in track cyclingKelsey Mitchell, who is from Sherwood Park, won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics Saturday.
-
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North YorkA man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.
-
Bede's late field goal gives Argonauts 23-20 victory over StampedersBoris Bede kicked a 32-yard field goal with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Toronto Argonauts opened their season with a 23-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders Saturday.
-
Woman seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in downtown TorontoA woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.
-
'Don't drink and drive': Family of man killed by alleged impaired driver raising awarenessThe family of a Calgary man killed last summer while riding his bicycle is raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
-
Monte Lake residents say wildfire flare ups continue to damage buildingsAs the White Rock Lake wildfire raced toward the community of Monte Lake, people grabbed what they could, jumped in their vehicles and got out of town.
-
Thunderstorm brings flash flooding in Campbell RiverRain was a welcome sight in B.C. Saturday, but for Campbell River residents, it might have been too much of a good thing.
-
Man seriously injured in Scarborough house fireA fire that broke out at a house in Scarborough Saturday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.