Canadore College says students living in residence must be vaccinated

The health and safety of students and employees has been Canadore College’s first priority since the start of the pandemic, the college said in a statement to CTV News.

In a letter issued Thursday, the college said all students living in residence for the upcoming school year must have at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and must receive their second no later than Oct. 15.

Canadore said vaccination clinics will be offered on campus as students move in to residence, and will also be available throughout September.

Students who don’t live in residence, but attend the college, do not need to be vaccinated.

COVID-19 safety protocols and infection prevention measures will be in place throughout the college's buildings.