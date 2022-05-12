Canadore College takes part in Moose Hide Campaign

The Moose Hide Campaign began in 2011 as a grassroots, Indigenous-led movement against violence towards women and children.

Today, it is a nationwide crusade.

Canadore College has supported the campaign from the beginning, and this year held a special event at the College Drive Campus.

“The Moose Hide Campaign exhibits our commitment, as a post-secondary institution, to end violence against all women and children,” said Judy Manitowabi, director of Canadore’s First Peoples’ Centre and Indigenous Engagement.

“This is a day of ceremony and reflection. As we continue to address reconciliation collectively, we invite all students and staff at Canadore College to take practical steps together on this day.”

Canadore CEO and president George Burton told CTV News it's important for the college to recognize these types of days, but said the work doesn't stop here.

"Educating people about the issue, taking a stand against it, supporting those who are experiencing this and ensuring that there's healing all around," said Burton.

"It's more than just today -- we need to put this into practise each and every day."

"Today just highlights the issue, but it's what we do today and tomorrow and the day after that to address this very serious issue," he added.