Canadore's first Bachelor of Science in Nursing students begin the school year

Close to 40 students are enrolled in the first Bachelor of Science Nursing program at Canadore College.

It's the first time the college has offered a standalone, four-year honours degree in nursing.

"Our students will graduate with an honours degree and be eligible to apply for master's program in nursing or other professions," said Letitia Nadalin Penno, Canadore College dean of health and environmental sciences.

"With that, (they can) continue their studies as researchers or they may enter the workforce."

Despite the challenges Ontario's health care system has gone through in the past two and a half years, students enrolled in the nursing program told CTV News they're eager to get into the field.

"Despite the last two years, I've always wanted to help people," said first-year student Dahlia Thibault-Sangster.

"It started by me wanting to help animals and from there it just developed to helping people."

"I hope it doesn't change too much. I hope the system changes for the better and that they correct some of the mistakes that they're currently are," she added.

Another first-year student said she can't wait to become a nurse.

"I've wanted to be a nurse for a really long time, and I know Ontario needs more health care workers, especially right now," said Hailey Ford.

"It's been a dream of mine for a little while so I'm excited to be on that path."

Canadore joins other northern schools like Cambrian College, Boreal College and Sault College in offering the four-year degree program.