Cancel workplace parties and keep in-person gatherings small over holidays: Dr. Wang

Waterloo Region's top doctor is encouraging residents to minimize the size of in-person gatherings over the holidays as COVID-19 cases surge locally and across Ontario.

Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang also recommended that workplaces cancel or minimize in-person holiday parties.

"I know that people have been planning and looking forward to family gatherings and getting together with work colleagues this holiday season," Dr. Wang said during the region's COVID-19 briefing on Friday. "We all hoped this holiday season would be different, but we cannot let our guard down now."

Dr. Wang added that workplaces should begin preparations now for people to work from home where feasible in the new year.

"It is important that we do what we can to keep our schools open, to keep our businesses open, to protect our residents and preserve our health system capacity," Dr. Wang said.

The weekly incidence rate in Waterloo Region is 46 cases per 100,000 people.

"Delta is still the dominant variant," Dr. Wang said. "However, we can expect the new Omicron variant will spread and that we will have cases in Waterloo Region."

Dr. Wang said outbreaks and hospitalizations will also increase in the coming weeks.

She encouraged residents to get their first, second and third doses as soon as they are eligible. Booster shots will be available to residents over the age of 50 starting Monday.