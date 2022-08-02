Cancellations, closures at Vancouver pools likely to persist despite efforts to hire lifeguards

Despite efforts to overcome a lifeguard shortage in the city, closures and last-minute cancellations at Vancouver's pools are likely to persist, according to the park board.

The sweltering B.C. Day long weekend saw staff shortages result in the cancellation of scheduled swims at three pools and a popular beach going without a guard on shift. The hardest hit has been Kitsilano Pool which has seen abrupt cancellations of scheduled swims on three of the four days since it re-opened after a months-long closure to repair storm damage.

A spokesperson for the Vancouver Park Board says closures and cancellations are a "last resort" but that the lack of qualified lifeguards is an issue plaguing pools across the country.

"Unfortunately, this is occurring despite having hired over 50 new lifeguards over the past two summers, an email to CTV News says.

"We will continue to work on a strategy and/or solution to avoid more last-minute cancellations in the coming weeks. We will continue to make every effort to keep as many locations staffed as possible."

The number of people allowed in a pool at any given time is based on a guard-to-swimmer ratio and not on the size of the pool, and the board says staffing levels are re-evaluated throughout the day to ensure swimmer safety.

The main reason for the staff shortage, the park board has said previously, is a pandemic-induced pause on certification programs.

The Lifesaving Society's B.C. and Yukon branch publishes annual statistics on how many people have completed certification courses. In its 2021 annual report, the organization says it is "not quite back to pre-pandemic educational capacity."

National Lifeguard certification is required to get a job at a city pool, beach or waterpark. In 2019, there were 5,188 of these issued. In 2020, there were only 2,570. Last year there were 4,607.

In order to pursue that level of certification, a Bronze Cross is required. In 2019, there were 3,401 of those issued. In 2020, the number plummeted to 919. Last year there were 2,653.