Cancelled flights leave passengers unable to reach their destination in time for Christmas

Winter storms to the east and west are causing chaos for Christmas travellers.

The ripple effect is being felt at Winnipeg’s James Richardson International Airport which has been hit with flight delays and cancellations.

It's been a hectic week for passengers and the problems aren't expected to let up anytime soon.

When Gisele Henry and her husband left home Friday morning she said their flight from Winnipeg to Abbotsford, B.C. was still scheduled for takeoff but they had their doubts.

"Even last night as I was packing I was thinking this flight's going to be cancelled, I’m pretty sure, because other airlines were being cancelled," Henry said in an interview at the airport.

They booked the trip back in July, hoping to spend Christmas with their daughter, son-in-law and 15-month-old grandson.

When they got to the airport they were told at the Swoop counter to check the status of their flight at the information desk.

"I literally got down there and it was cancelled,” Henry said.

They’re not alone. Jessica Sanderson of Hartney, Man. drove two and a half hours to Winnipeg to drop off her sons to visit family in B.C. only to find out the flight to Abbotsford was cancelled.

"I don't blame anyone but Mother Nature,” Sanderson said.

Her son Jacob White, 15, understands as well, but that doesn’t make the situation any easier.

"It's very disappointing,” White said. “I was going to see family now I just can't do that so I get to spend time with family out here but it's a real shame I can't go out there now."

Travel across Canada has been upended by stormy winter weather in B.C., Quebec and Ontario.

Airlines have proactively cancelled flights, which is impacting trips out of Winnipeg where the temperatures may be frigid but the skies remain clear.

"Even though it's a nice sunny day here in Winnipeg, if there is a delay or cancellation anywhere across the country it's going to be felt across the country and especially here in Winnipeg,” said Michel Rosset, communications manager with the Winnipeg Airports Authority.

Rosset said by noon Friday, ten flights which were supposed to leave had been cancelled.

On average this week he said there's been about eight cancellations per day.

"Things are changing very often throughout the day so keep a close eye on the status of your flight,” Rosset said.

Determined to spend their first Christmas with their grandson, the Henrys raced out of the airport with plans to drive more than 2200 kilometres to B.C. to be with their family.

"I think we're going to go," Henry said. "But it's going to take two days to get there, right. So hopefully the storm is over by the time you get there. But nothing's saying that you won't hit another storm, either."

Driving isn't feasible for everyone. With limited time off work flying was, for many, the only option.

Travellers who CTV News Winnipeg spoke with said Swoop promised a refund of the full cost of their cancelled flight.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority is still expecting some cancellations and delays over the next few days.

The airport said if your flight is cancelled don't come to the airport, follow instructions provided by the airline to rebook or get a refund.