Cancelled: Free fire show coming through Waterloo Region
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A free show of heated acrobatics which was planned to make its way through Waterloo Region has been cancelled.
An official with the City of Waterloo told CTV Kitchener the show previously scheduled for Monday night in Waterloo Park was called off to discourage gathering.
The show scheduled for Tuesday at Victoria Park in Kitchener has also been cancelled.
The decision comes after Sunday evening’s performance in Cambridge, which included 16 performers from Tri City Flow.
