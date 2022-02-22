‘Raw and Reflective’ calendar raises over $23,000 for cancer charity

A fundraiser for a charity is reaching new heights.

Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka, an affiliate of the cancer support community, is raising funds through a project called 'Raw and Reflective,' a calendar that features models who have all experienced cancer.

The campaign is in its third year, and so far, they have raised $23,000. All the money goes towards free programming and support available at Gilda's for families affected by cancer.

Sharon Smith, owner of Connect Hair Studio in Barrie, spearheaded the project three years ago.

"We call it Raw and Reflective because the pictures are implied naked with the use of various props. As you can see, props are strategically placed, as well as stories being featured about their journey with cancer," said Smith.

To date, the calendars have raised approximately $70,000.

Smith and her committee are already making plans for the 2023 calendar. They are looking for three male models who have also been affected by cancer.

Smith said she hopes the calendar will inspire others going through a similar journey.

"I feel so much gratitude. There are so many people within the community that have helped to pull together to make this a successful fundraising calendar for Gilda's Club Simcoe Muskoka," Smith said.

For more information or to purchase a calendar, click here.