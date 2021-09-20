iHeartRadio

Candice Bergen re-elected in Portage-Lisgar for fifth term

Candice Bergen

CTV Decision Desk is declaring that Candice Bergen with the Conservative Party of Canada will be re-elected in Portage-Lisgar for a fifth term.

With 12 of 240 polls reporting, Bergen has received 55.3 per cent of the vote.

This is a developing story.

