Candidates in a crowded mayor's race in Greater Sudbury have their say

Greater Sudbury mayoral candidate Bob Johnston says if he becomes mayor, he wants to work on one of the big issues in the city: homelessness.

“The homelessness, the addictions, the mental health," Johnston said.

"Also, with the homeless, there’s two words: education and communication. Until we get to there, we’re not going to be any further ahead."

Johnston also said he would donate $50,000 from his salary in the first and second year of his term "and put it towards a used school where we can take these homeless and addictions and hopefully get a treatment centre.”

Another candidate, Devin Labranche, said the main topic he’s hearing about is the cost of living and how it’s hard to make ends meet.

“People are on the edge on their paycheque," Labranche said.

"They can’t afford to go on and they’re saying, 'how do I move forward?" And we’re looking at potentially raising (property taxes) by 9.3 per cent."

Greater Sudbury has to come up with about $18 million to avoid a massive tax increase, which will put the new council in a bind.

"So, how do you manage all that by not cutting services is a big thing I’m hearing -- and people are concerned,” he said.

Don Gravelle is also running for mayor. Gravelle said one of the main issues for him and for residents in the outlying communities is safety.

He said they need to have a voice and he wants to be that for them.

“Between lack of policing and a drastic shortage in the volunteer fire department and lack of maintenance, as well," Gravelle said.

"In Onaping, the roof has been leaking for years and they don’t do anything about it.”

Sudbury is one of four major cities in northern Ontario that will have a new mayor after the Oct. 24 vote, joining Timmins, North Bay and the Sault.