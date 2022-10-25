Candidates looking for fresh start in the RM of Armstrong

There is a three-way race for reeve in the RM of Armstrong as election day looms, with all candidates looking to turn over a new leaf.

Incumbent candidate Susan Smerchanski has worked 35 years as a public servant and has served eight years on Armstrong council both as councillor and most recently as reeve.

"I'm an advocate and a voice for all people, and I truly care about this RM and I love working with the people," she said. "There's so much more work to be done and I would really like to have the opportunity to continue."

Smerchanski acknowledged there were some issues among the council in the past term.

"With things that haven't gone well on council, I just feel that it's very important to continue working at rebuilding the confidence of our ratepayers and our communities and our volunteers, to get back on track," she said.

If re-elected, Smerchanski said she wants to put focus on the future residents of Armstrong.

"We've got so many new people moving in, our young people are moving back to our communities. We have to start serving those people more and seeing what they want and expect," she said.

"We just need to turn over a new leaf and consider more for the regular folk. We are a farming community and that's very, very important, but we also need to look at the whole big picture."

She said she plans to implement different recreation options, get parks up and running, and put a larger focus on economic development.

OVERLAND FLOODING PROMPTED KATE BASFORD TO RUN FOR REEVE

Candidate Kate Basford is no stranger to rural municipal politics. The sheep farmer and former executive director of the Manitoba Sheep Association previously served eight years as a councillor and reeve in the RM of Mossey River.

"I kind of have a 360-degree skill set," she said, pointing to her work at the Manitoba Sheep Association and with the Province of Manitoba.

"I think I come with a different outlook," she said. "I kind of believe that our municipality needs to be a little bit more vibrant in the communities, focusing on setting measurable goals and setting priorities and realizing what the ratepayers' needs are."

One of the reasons she decided to run was the overland flooding in Armstrong this past spring.

"This municipality is part of the second-largest watershed, and I think we need to be moving in a different direction in regards to sort of looking at proper culvert installation, ditch clean out drainage issues," she said.

If elected, she said she would look at the RM's budget and finances, and its snow removal contract which she said is set to expire at the end of the month.

"I think there's a need for sort of directing a little greater transparency and accountability," she said.

CANDIDATE JACK CRUISE LOOKS TO RETURN TO COUNCIL

Another familiar face to Armstrong residents will be on the ballot.

Jack Cruise has thrown his hat in the ring for reeve – a position he previously held on council for several years. He told CTV News he has served a combined 25 years in various roles on Armstrong council since the 1980s.

He ran for reeve in 2018, but lost to Smerchanski in a tight race, losing by just four votes. He said watching the past council has made him want to run again.

"The last council for whatever reason, I guess everybody has their own opinion on that, but it was very dysfunctional. The council wasn't getting along, they weren't working together," he said.

"I think there were lots of bad decisions made because they weren't working as a group, and I just think that I can do a better job of leading the council than what's been done in the past four years."

He said if elected, he plans to focus on the many small community groups in the RM.

"They're all really suffering with trying to make ends meet," he said, suggesting seeking a bill reduction from Manitoba Hydro or using some tax money to supplement the clubs. "We need to do something to keep our community clubs going."

He said he also plans to visit and hold public meetings in some of the RM's smaller communities to get a better feel for what is needed in those areas.

CANDIDATES TO SEEK REVIEW ON CONTROVERSIAL BYLAW CHANGES

The past term did see tension among the Armstrong council.

In September 2021, council passed changes to its bylaws that would allow the council to annually appoint one of its members to serve as the official spokesperson for the council, and to appoint a member to serve as chair of meetings.

These are two duties traditionally held by the reeve.

Smerchanski said while the changes were passed, council never enacted the changes and she did not lose any of her powers as Reeve. However, she said if re-elected she will be seeking a review of the bylaws.

"I think that all of our bylaws need to be updated, and especially that one," she said. "I really feel strongly that we need to go back to it and get another review and talk to Municipal Affairs because they are the guiding light."

Basford also said she would seek a review of the changes.

"I think there's been numerous bylaws previous council has passed that need to be reviewed," she said. "Just because previous council had one in place does not mean that that's the one that one goes forward."

Cruise told CTV News he is not concerned by the changes that were made.

"I think just that bylaw itself being passed over the last term is proof of what I said about the council not working very well together," he said.

Voters head to the polls on Oct. 26, 2022.