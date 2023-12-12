Candle fire gets out of control in North Bay, causes extensive smoke damage

A resident of a basement apartment in North Bay tried to extinguish a candle fire themselves Tuesday morning, but things got out of control.

Firefighters were called at 7:45 a.m. to respond to the McNamara Street blaze.

“Upon arrival fire crews were met by a fully involved fire in the basement of the unit,” North Bay Fire and Emergency Services said in a news release.

“Firefighters were able to very quickly extinguish the fire which originated in the basement of the unit however, the fire and smoke damage is extensive. The residents were able to safely evacuate the unit and nobody was injured in the fire.”

It turns out the occupant of the apartment tried to extinguish the candle fire, delaying calling 911.

As a result, officials said “fire crews were delayed in their response allowing the fire to intensify prior to our arrival.”

“If you think that you can safely extinguish a fire, you may go ahead and try but please remember the priority is to safely evacuate everyone from the residence and to call 911,” officials said.

“The sooner that responding firefighters can be on scene the better the outcome will be.”

Firefighters see an increase in these sorts of incidents during the Holidays as people decorate their homes,

“A number of these fires are caused by people failing to safely use candles in their home,” officials said.

To stay safe, never leave candles unattended and never place candles near combustible materials. Use a proper candle holder that will not allow the candle to tip over and don’t leave lit candles within reach of pets or young children.

“Consider using electric candles in place of wax candles,” fire officials said.