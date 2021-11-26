Candlelight poinsettia festival lights up Huron County, Ont. greenhouse

For over 20 years, Huron Ridge Acres has been turning their greenhouses near Zurich, Ont. into a candlelit poinsettia spectacle.

“A number of visitors tell us this is how they they get in their mood for Christmas. It’s their kickoff for the holidays. They go home and start decorating, and set up from there,” says Kevin Steckle of Huron Ridge Acres.

Ten thousand poinsettias set against candlelight and thousands of Christmas lights, will brighten anyone’s mood, says Steckle.

Red poinsettias are still the most popular choice, but Huron Ridge’s hand painted creations are a close second. By the end of the poinsettia festival, most if not all poinsettias are spoken for.

“Like most good ideas, it was stolen from somebody else. My mom was at a conference and they were brainstorming Christmas ideas, and somebody in the states somewhere had the idea of doing a poinsettia festival, by candlelight. So she brought that idea home and we started doing it from there, and it’s really taken on a life of it’s own,” says Steckle.

While Huron Ridge’s Poinsettia Festival is famous amongst the Southern Huron County crowd, they have visitors coming to check it out from across Southern Ontario.

“I know one family that comes from Sarnia each year. We’ve had people from St.Thomas. A lot of people come from Elmira area too,” he says.

The poinsettia festival runs Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Dec. 4. The lights and candles are lit at 5 p.m. each evening. You can learn more here.