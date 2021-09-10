Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Truro, N.S. homicide victim to be held Friday

The community, friends and family of Prabhjot Singh Katri will be gathering in Truro, N.S. on Friday for a candlelight vigil to honour Singh, who was killed in the town early Sunday morning.

The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Truro Mall.

The Truro Police Service says the national flag of India has also been placed at half-mast at Truro Town Hall "as a sign of respect and mourning."

Police continue to investigate the Singh’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot speculate on a motive or comment on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," read the release.

On Sept. 5 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on Robie Street in Truro where they found 23-year-old Singh with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The Truro Police Service says it continues to communicate with the victim's family and friends and updates them regularly.

Regular updates are also being provided to the Maritime Sikh Society, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Truro Police Service or Crime Stoppers.