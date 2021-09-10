Candlelight vigil for 23-year-old Truro, N.S. homicide victim to be held Friday
The community, friends and family of Prabhjot Singh Katri will be gathering in Truro, N.S. on Friday for a candlelight vigil to honour Singh, who was killed in the town early Sunday morning.
The vigil is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Truro Mall.
The Truro Police Service says the national flag of India has also been placed at half-mast at Truro Town Hall "as a sign of respect and mourning."
Police continue to investigate the Singh’s death, which has been ruled a homicide.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot speculate on a motive or comment on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy," read the release.
On Sept. 5 at approximately 2 a.m., police responded to an apartment building on Robie Street in Truro where they found 23-year-old Singh with life-threatening injuries.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
The Truro Police Service says it continues to communicate with the victim's family and friends and updates them regularly.
Regular updates are also being provided to the Maritime Sikh Society, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Truro Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. borderOfficials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campusJust days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
Lethbridge MLA calls out government over lack of action on COVID-19 pandemicThe Alberta NDP says the UCP government needs to implement some type of vaccination document sooner rather than later before the health care system becomes overwhelmed.
-
Muskoka chaplain remembers being at ground zero after terror attacksFor more than two decades, Tom Brown has dedicated his time to helping support firefighters and their families who want to talk.