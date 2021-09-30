Candlelight vigil, growing memorial in Six Nations

A growing memorial and a candlelight vigil in Chiefswood Park are some of the ways the community of Six Nations on the Grand River is marking National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Members of the community were invited to leave luminaries or traditional medicines at the memorial Thursday afternoon.

Elected chief Mark Hill and local survivors also spoke before the vigil.

Attendance was limited due to COVID-19 protocols, but was livestreamed on the Six Nations Facebook page.