Candlelight vigil held for missing Langley woman

Friends, family and supporters of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday night.

Organizers asked people to gather at Sendall Gardens in Langley at 7 p.m.

Those who were unable to attend in person were encouraged to light a candle and post a photo on social media at that time.

"Sharing it will increase public awareness that Naomi is missing and help is needed to find her," reads a post on a Facebook group dedicated to locating the missing mother.

Onotera was last seen by her husband on the evening of Aug. 28, when she left their home near 200th Street and 50th Avenue. It's unclear where the 40-year-old was headed at that time. She was reported missing by her mother the following day.

Langley RCMP's serious crimes unit is leading the investigation into Onotera's disappearance, but the detachment says it does not suspect foul play at this time. Rather, because Onotera has been missing for several days, the assignment of the serious crimes unit allows the case to be investigated by officers who are dedicated to her file.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone in the area with surveillance or dashboard cameras. Specifically, they're looking for video captured between 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 29.

Police describe Onotera as 5'9" and about 170 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. They believe she was wearing black "stretchy pants that had a slight flair at the bottom" at the time of her disappearance, as well as a black T-shirt.

Onotera is the mother of an 18-month-old girl. She is also a teacher at Surrey’s Katzie Elementary School.

Over the past week, friends and other community members have been putting up posters. Several social media groups have also been started to help organize searches.