Candlelight vigil held for missing Port Moody woman 3 months after her disappearance

Sunday marked three months since a Port Moody woman suddenly went missing, and her friends and family held a candlelight vigil on the weekend to ignite hope in the search for her.

Trina Hunt, 48, was last seen on Jan. 18 at her home in Port Moody. Police previously said when her husband returned home from work that day, she was gone.

"It's one of the hardest things I've ever had to do in my life," said Stephanie Ibbott, Hunt's cousin-in-law. "There's just not a moment that we don't think about it and think, 'What can we do, where can we look next, where could she be?"

The family set up a display of pictures, candles and Hunt's favourite flowers at Rocky Point Park on Sunday. Her family invited the public to join virtually as they livestreamed the vigil.

"If Trina were to see this and was alive and well I would say, 'We love you, we need you home,'" said Jen Ibbott, Hunt's sister-in-law.

Her family is hoping to bring awareness to the fact that she is still missing. Despite previous air and ground searches and a massive community search effort, there has been no sign of her.

Hunt is described as 5’4” and 120 pounds, and is believed to have been wearing a black Northface jacket with a teal green collar and pink and purple runners when she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Port Moody Police at 604-461-3456, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.