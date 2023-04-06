Candlelight vigil held for slain Calgary woman
An emotional candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night at the scene where a Calgary woman's body was found.
RCMP say 37-year-old Tara Miller, also known as Tara Mbugua, was the victim of homicide.
Her remains were found northeast of Okotoks one week ago.
About 50 family, friends and supporters gathered along Highway 552.
Drums were played, and there was hugging and many tears.
Mourners left flowers and stuffed animals.
One sign at the site reads, "Justice for Tara Miller... rest in peace... Tara, we love you."
For several days last week, Mounties blocked off the area near the Davisburg Bridge, which crosses the Highwood River, as they searched for evidence and canvassed neighbours to see if they witnessed anything.
Investigators are still asking anyone with information to contact them.
Family members were too emotional to speak with CTV Calgary on Thursday night.
Miller's funeral is scheduled for Friday.
