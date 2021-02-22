Family and friends of Blade Crow-Pantherbone gathered on Sunday night to pay tribute to a life lost too soon. They played drums, lit candles and sang to mourn the loss.

The 21-year-old man was killed last week when he was hit by an SUV while he was standing on a median waiting to cross the street.

His girlfriend and her daughter were also hurt.

Crow-Pantherbone was raised in Calgary, and moved back to the city about a year ago after living in B.C. He had been working as a roofer.

“Blade just touched so many people. Everybody loved him. Everybody here knows him one way or another, he was just such a loving guy,” Crow-Pantherbone’s father Morris Crow said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover funeral expenses for him.

His girlfriend Aliyah Ramirez-Bernard and her one-year-old daughter both remain in hospital after the crash.

Ramirez-Bernard suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, and a cracked skull. Her daughter, who was in a stroller at the time of the crash, is scheduled to have surgery on Monday.

Police said the driver involved in the crash wasn’t able to navigate the turn. They’re investigating whether speed or impairment was a factor.