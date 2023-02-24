Candlelight vigil in Calgary to mark one year since Russian invasion of Ukraine

Friday marks one year since Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Since then, more than 165,000 Ukrainians have arrived in Canada under the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) Visa program, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.

Alberta, along with the thres of continue, has seen an influx of Ukrainian newcomers seeking refuge in the province.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta Provincial Council (UCC-APC) is tracking over 500 weekly arrivals from Ukraine and says, of those, 46 per cent are arriving in Calgary and 32 per cent in Edmonton.

Many Ukrainians now living in Calgary will take to city hall Friday evening for a candlelight vigil inside the Municipal Building.

The original plan was to hold the vigil outside, but it has since moved indoors. People planning to attend are now asked to bring electronic candles, as live candles will not be permitted.

"The City of Calgary will be taking part in a civil global call to action to signify the unjust war against the people and the sovereign state of Ukraine by ringing the bells for peace and solidarity," read a post on the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Calgary Branch Facebook page.

"The City of Calgary will ring the bell of historic city hall at noon on Friday, Feb. 24. The bell will ring for 15 seconds, followed by one minute of silence, then continue with 12 single rings of the bell to signify the 12 months of war that have passed. The city will also raise the flag of Ukraine at the Municipal Plaza from sunrise to sunset."

Catholic Social Services says it needs more help assisting the thousands of Ukrainians who are attempting to relocate to Alberta.

The organization says it's receiving as many as 60 calls daily from Ukrainians trying to escape the war in their home country. However, it currently can't help everyone and is trying to raise $100,000 to pay for food, clothing, school supplies, and accommodations for newcomers.

"$100 can provide one night's accommodation for someone with no funding to pay for housing or rent. $250 can purchase groceries for a mother and her children for two weeks. $500 can cover the damage deposit for an apartment for a family desperate for a place to call their own." said Troy Davies, Catholic Social Services CEO.

More information on how to donate or volunteer can be found on the organization's website.