Candlelight vigil planned for victims of Vaughan, Ont. condo shooting

A candlelight vigil is expected to take place tonight for the victims of a Toronto-area condo shooting.

York Regional Police say five people were killed and one woman seriously injured Sunday night when a 73-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage in his Vaughan, Ont., condo building before he was shot dead by police.

The vigil is slated to take place at the courtyard outside Vaughan City Hall from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Mayor Steven Del Duca is expected to deliver remarks and the city is asking attendees to bring a candle.

Police identified the victims as Rita Camilleri, Vittorio Panza, Russell Manock, Helen Manock, and Naveed Dada.

Doreen Di Nino's husband has identified her as the lone survivor of the shooting and says she is resting in hospital after emergency surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2022.