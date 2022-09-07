Candlelight vigils planned for Saskatchewan stabbing victims
People in northeast Saskatchewan are expressing their condolences to those who were affected by the tragic events on James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon with community prayer vigils.
Prince Albert Grand Council and the First Nations University of Northern Campus are holding Candlelight Vigil and Prayers at 7:00 p.m. at Prince Albert City Hall on Central Avenue.
Peter Ballantyne First Nation inter-tribal agency coordinated vigils Tuesday night for people in northeastern Saskatchewan. People in Sandy Bay and Pelican Narrows gathered to pray for relatives and those affected by the tragedy.
“The more people that pray, the more powerful we become as one nation,” said vigil participant Nola Morin.
Pelican Narrows resident Sarah Swan says they wanted to provide a place for community members to gather, grieve and show support for victims and their families.
Swan says about 50 people gathered with candles in Pelican Narrows and that they also prayed for those injured and still in the hospital.
People from the area are also posting messages of condolences on social media with the hashtag #jamessmithcreenation.
