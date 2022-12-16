Candy Cane Lane stand selling handmade scarves to support Unicef
An Edmonton girl is raising money to support Unicef by selling handmade scarves at Candy Cane Lane.
For the second year, Farista Sairuv has finger-knit hundreds of scarves with the help of her family to sell with all proceeds donated to the international charity focusing on protecting human rights and access to education.
Last year, she raised $1,400 and ran out of stock. This time around, she's crafted about 240 scarves and hopes to sell enough to surpass her previous total.
For her, supporting Unicef is important as the agency helps care for the world's poorest children.
"The more children we can take care of and the more children that we ensure they have what they need, the better the world will be," Sairuv told CTV News Edmonton.
It usually takes about two days to finger-knit one scarf, Sairuv described, and she does it while studying for her classes.
"I have ADHD, so it really helps me to study," she added. "Just like to have something to keep my hands busy."
"Plus, I get to do my part to help."
-
White Christmas guaranteed for Ottawa, Environment Canada saysOttawa residents dreaming of a white Christmas will have their dreams come true on Christmas Day.
-
Kyrou scores twice as St. Louis Blues hand Calgary Flames fifth straight lossJordan Kyrou scored twice on Friday as the St. Louis Blues made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Sault forms affordable housing task forceCity council in the Sault is hoping a task force will help find solutions to the affordable housing crisis.
-
Uber sets up shop in the sunshine cityOrillia's new mayor says he's fulfilling a campaign promise by bringing a new mode of transportation to the city.
-
Kitchener Rangers win first game with new player Francesco ArcuriFrancesco Arcuri made his debut with the Kitchener Rangers Friday night and he also scored his first goal with his new team.
-
Indigenous restaurant Salmon n' Bannock set to open new YVR location next weekVancouver's only Indigenous restaurant, Salmon n' Bannock, is set to open its second location at YVR airport this month.
-
New North Bay company receives funding from provinceTo be able to sit outside on a cold afternoon or night and still be comfortable is what WRMTH is all about.
-
Hit-and-run crash sends woman to hospital with 'severe injuries,' Surrey RCMP sayMounties in Surrey are investigating a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with "severe injuries" Friday evening.
-
Parents frustrated as B.C. daycare announces new fees after receiving government subsidiesThere's growing frustration among parents at a Langley, B.C., daycare after learning the facility wants to introduce new fees for existing services – just months after it began accepting additional government subsidies designed to reduce financial pressure on families.