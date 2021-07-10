Canine blood donor event happening this month

Your dog can save the life of four other dogs by donating blood.

A canine blood donor clinic will be taking place in Barrie later this month.

The Barrie Animal Hospital will be partnering with the Canadian Animal Blood Bank, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to saving dogs' lives across Canada.

The organization will be holding a canine blood donor event on July 20 in their Dunlop Street West clinic.

Like humans, dogs require blood transfusions and blood products for various reasons, like surgery, poisoning, cancer therapies, and viruses.

All donors must meet specific criteria, such as being between the ages of one to eight years old, weigh more than 55 pounds, have up to date vaccinations and deemed a docile temperament.

If you're looking for more information, contact the Barrie Animal Hospital.