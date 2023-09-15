Canine parvovirus cases are rising in Timmins, officials warn

The Timmins and District Humane says local cases of canine parvovirus are rising and urges pet owners to watch for symptoms in their dogs, especially if they're not vaccinated.

Parvovirus is highly contagious and spreads through feces and direct contact.

"We’ve actually had our fourth parvo case come in ‘cause people are not able to access a vet or they’re not able to afford the treatment, so they’ve been coming to us," said Lynn Michaud, executive director of the Timmins and District Humane Society.

“We’ve also been getting an increasing number of calls over the last couple of weeks with their dogs presenting parvovirus symptoms: diarrhea, lethargic, they’ve gone off food, vomiting.”

Michaud said the best way to prevent parvovirus is to get your dog vaccinated. If that's not possible, she advises against taking your dog out to public places and especially not to the Humane Society.

"We won’t let people out of their vehicle if we know that they have potentially a parvo case and we prefer people call us to see what we can do to help," said Michaud.

"We can’t provide treatment unless they surrender the animal to us but we can certainly give them direction.”

The Humane Society's vet, Dr. Carla Mascioli, told CTV News if your dog is not vaccinated, keep it "in its own little bubble" to keep it safe from getting sick.

And she said if a dog does happen to contract the disease, get to a veterinarian within 24 to 72 hours for treatment and for the best chance of survival.

Officials said treatment for parvovirus can run from $2,000 to $3,000.

Mascioli added that one of the first things people should do when they get a dog is to register it with a veterinarian. She said people may have to reach out to more than one clinic due to a higher number of animals than there are vets available, especially since the COVID19-pandemic.