Canine unit helps nab driver who fled scene of crash
A 34-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly failing to stop for police, and then fleeing the scene of a crash in the area of Plympton-Wyoming Township, Lambton County OPP said.
According to a press release from Lambton County OPP, at 8:40 p.m. on Dec. 16, officers were patrolling Lakeshore Road for a suspicious vehicle which had failed to stop for Anishinabek Police Service (APS)-Kettle Point officers earlier in the evening.
The vehicle was later located near Mandaumin Road in a ditch, where an officer then observed an individual fleeing the scene on foot.
Police said the OPP West Region Canine Unit was called in to assist with the search and located the suspect a short time later.
As a result of the investigation, a 34-year-old man from South Huron has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Flight from peace officer
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Possession of a schedule 1 substance
- Fail to comply with release order
The accused was held in custody following a bail hearing.
