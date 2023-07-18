Canine unit tracks down suspect after armed robbery

Multiple specialty police units were deployed Monday night after police received a report of a robbery involving a firearm in Walpole Island.

Members of the Walpole Island Police Service as well as Lambton County OPP responded to the robbery report around 10:30 p.m. on River Road.

The Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and Crime Unit all responded to the scene. Police say the canine unit was able to track to a residence where a Walpole Island First Nation resident was taken into custody without incident.

Police charged the 42-year-old with robbery with a weapon and failure to comply with a release order.

The suspect has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

