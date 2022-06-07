Canmore council to appeal provincial tribunal's development order

Town council in a popular Alberta mountain community will appeal a decision by a provincial tribunal to allow two major developments to proceed.

The proposed Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek projects in Canmore, west of Calgary, would double the town's population in the coming decades.

The two proposals include about 80 per cent of the town's remaining developable land.

Council rejected both proposals last year, but the Land and Property Rights Tribunal of Alberta ruled in May that the two developments could go ahead.

It ordered the town to adopt both the Three Sisters and Smith Creek proposals.

Council decided today it would appeal the decision to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

DEVELOPERS RESPOND

Tuesday afternoon, Three Sisters Mountain Village Properties (TSMVPL), the project developer, issued the following statement:

"TSMVPL respects last month's LPRT decisions. We took every step necessary to ensure our area structure plans for Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek adhered to the original decision of the Natural Resource Conservation Board permitting development of the Three Sisters lands."

"If the court does decide to hear this appeal," it said, continuing, "TSMVPL absolutely believes that the court will conclude that the LPRT decisions were reasonable."

"The development of Three Sisters' lands was determined to be in the public interest by the NRCB," it said, "and the LPRT agreed that our area structure plans are consistent with the NRCB decision."

With files from The Canadian Press