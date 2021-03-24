The Canmore Eagles did a good deed after all.

The minor hockey league team finished in the top three in this year's Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup. That earned them $5,000, which will go towards supporting Rocky Mountain Adaptive, an organization that removes barriers to sport for those with physical and cognitive disabilities.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported us and @RockyMtnAdaptiv for this year’s @ChevroletCanada’s #GoodDeedsCup. There’s not enough characters to express our appreciation ❤️ #NoLimits

— CANMORE EAGLES RHL U13 A TEAM (@CanmoreA) March 21, 2021

The Eagles are the first local team to be named a finalist in the five years that the Good Deeds Cup has existed. The program urges minor hockey league teams to pitch a good deed idea that will positively affect their communities.

"I think that our message is all about trying to include everyone in sport," said team manager Erin Walsh in a February interview with CTV's Kevin Fleming. "If they want to partake in something whether they're individuals with cognitive, developmental, physical disabilities that essentially we want to provide and Rocky Mountain Adaptive does that here in Canmore."

Well done @AdmiralsU13C2 for the win @ChevroletCanada #GoodDeedsCup. @CanmoreA @CapeU13a you both did a fantastic job and deserved to win too! This is just the start! Remember there are #NoLimits to what we can achieve when we accept and include everyone #YouRock #Accessibilty