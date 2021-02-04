The Canmore RCMP advise motorists not to park along the shoulder of Highway 1A near Gap Lake and the Grotto recreation area after receiving several complaints last Saturday.

According to official's, detachment members have made patrols of the area and observed many parked vehicles violating the no parking signage in the immediate area.

Vehicles were parked well within one metre of the driving lanes along the shoulder of Highway 1A in both directions, and officers say they issued several violation tickets to vehicle owners for “blatantly disregarding no parking signage in the area."

"Parking on the shoulder of the highway is just one part of the problem, said Canmore RCMP Sgt Stan Andronyk in a release. "People are standing around their vehicles with doors and trunks open, walking on the highway in order to access the recreation areas, many appearing to forget or disregard that they are on a primary highway."

"There has also been a collision and a number of near-misses caused by drivers slowing quickly and performing U-turns in the middle of the highway in order to park."

In addition to permanent signage installed in the area, there is a large temporary sign set up at the parking lot entry stating that there is no parking permitted on the highway or the ditch.

Detachment members have informed motorists regarding the hazards of parking along the highway but say, "unfortunately, the problem seems to be escalating with motorists blatantly ignoring signage and warnings."

A vehicle can’t be parked on the roadway, parking lane, or shoulder of a provincial highway except where it is incapable of moving under its own power. An emergency arises or is otherwise permitted. There is a $162 fine for violating these rules.