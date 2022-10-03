Canmore RCMP arrest 4 following string of garage, vehicle break-ins

Four suspects have been charged following several garage and vehicle break-ins in Canmore.

RCMP officials say the detachment received "numerous reports" of break-ins on Sept. 17 involving a large white truck.

The suspect vehicle was spotted and four males were arrested.

Officers recovered a number of stolen items and several weapons including:

Mountain bikes;

Welders;

Power tools;

Garage door openers;

Tablets;

A sawed-off rifle;

Several knives;

Machetes;

A sword; and,

A set of vehicle keys.

Mounties determined the keys belonged to a vehicle reported stolen that same night and were able to locate the vehicle in short order.

The majority of the stolen items have been returned to their rightful owners.

RCMP have not released the names or ages of the accused. Their charges include possession of stolen property, careless storage of a firearm and breaching conditions.