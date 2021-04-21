Cannabis and arson investigation underway in Kingsville

Essex County OPP say an arson investigation led to the discovery of a cannabis act violation in Kingsville.

OPP officers with the Kingsville Detachment were called to the 1300 block of Road 3 East related to a fire on Monday around 4:15 a.m.

The Kingsville Fire Department attended and has since contacted the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office, which is investigating the fire as arson. The OPP Major Crimes Unit is assisting with the investigation.

Police say preliminary investigation discovered a cannabis act violation and the Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU) and Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) have been called in to assist further.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.