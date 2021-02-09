Canopy Growth Corp. reported a loss of $829.3 million in its latest quarter as it was hit by impairment and restructuring charges related to cuts it announced in late last year. Class action suit filed against pair of Metro Vancouver private schools over abuse allegations Two Metro Vancouver private schools have been named in a lawsuit brought by a man who claims an attempted cover up of abuse allegations in Newfoundland led to several dangerous predators being transferred to schools in the lower mainland. Constitutional challenge questions Manitoba top doctor's power to pass health orders A constitutional challenge is calling on the court to strike down parts of the province’s public health act. Woman who supplied photos to Brandon police testifies in intimate images trial A woman who provided someone else’s intimate images to the Brandon Police Service testified she did so because she thought it could be relevant information to them as her potential employer.