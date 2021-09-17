Cannabis company, night club added to potential COVID-19 exposure list

There are two more businesses added to the potential exposure COVID-19 list by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The latest additions to the list are the Lasalle Cannabis Company at 791 Front Rd Unit B2 on Sept. 11 and Tequila Bob's night club at 576 Ouellette Ave on Sept. 4.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the locations listed below on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, get tested immediately.