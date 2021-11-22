Cannabis products now available to order through Uber Eats in Ontario

Ontarians are now be able to place orders for cannabis flower and accessories through Uber Eats in a partnership marking a global first for a delivery company.

Starting Monday, customers looking for cannabis or smoking accessories will be able to place an order at Ontario cannabis retailer Tokyo Smoke through Uber Eats — a delivery service that already provides food and liquor service within the province.

To place an order, users will need to download the Uber Eats app, select the "cannabis" category and confirm that they are of legal age.

Once an order is placed, customers will need to head to their chosen Tokyo Smoke location in order to pick their goods up. All orders will be fulfilled with the hour, a release on the announcement states.

Delivery is not offered for cannabis products at this time.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Tokyo Smoke to offer safe, convenient options for people in Ontario to purchase legal cannabis,” Lola Kassim, General Manager of Uber Eats Canada, said in the release.

“By combining a streamlined ordering process through the Uber Eats app with Tokyo Smoke’s in-person pickup service, we’re creating a new end-to-end experience for responsible cannabis ordering across the province.”

According to Uber Eats, the new partnership will “help combat the underground illegal market, which still accounts for over 40% of all nonmedical cannabis sales nationally.”

The company added that “options like Uber Eats are expected to help decrease impaired driving and improve safety on the road” when Canadian cannabis laws are updated to include delivery.

Uber Eats is the first cannabis merchant to list itself using the Uber Eats software across Uber’s global business.