An Alberta-based company is launching a new line of canned water, with the source coming from beneath Fortress Mountain Resort.

Rök Glacier Water is partnering with Rapid Ascent Brewing in Calgary to produce the new drinks after getting approval from the province last year.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the launch of rök Glacier Water, a venture we started with the notion to preserve, enhance and share,” said company president Michael Wood.

The water is sourced from an underground rock glacier within the Fortress Mountain ski area and rök says the aim is to help create new jobs and economic activity in the local community.

The rök drinks will be available in select restaurants across the province as well as retailers.

